India briefs envoys of Nordic and Baltic countries on LAC situation

India has briefed envoys of Nordic and Baltic countries in Delhi on the current situation with China, even as the situation at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) remains tensed due to the presence of China.

New Delhi: India has briefed envoys of Nordic and Baltic countries in Delhi on the current situation with China, even as the situation at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) remains tensed due to the presence of China.

The ties between India and China have gone southward since May after the Chinese side tried to change the "patrolling pattern" at LAC, followed by Galwan incident in June in which India lost 20 of its soldiers.

During the meeting that happened on October 5, Secretary (Economic Relation) Rahul Chhabra and Secretary (West) Vikas Swarup were present, with the key focus on the further development of economic ties.

Nordic countries consist of countries of Northern Europe--Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden while Baltic countries consist of countries bordering Baltic sea--Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. 

In 2018, the first India-Nordic summit happened in Sweden, with plans underway to host the 2nd India Nordic summit in Denmark. Vice President had visited all 3 Baltic countries in 2019 as part of New Delhi's reach out.

Ministry of the External Affairs has been meeting envoys of various groupings, and in the past, a meet with ASEAN envoy happened. 

