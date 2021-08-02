India, China hold 12th military-level talks, agree to resolve border dispute expeditiously

New Delhi: The Indian and Chinese armies on Monday described as "constructive" the 12th round of military talks on the eastern Ladakh row during which they agreed to resolve the pending issues in an "expeditious" manner, even as no concrete outcome was visible on the much-anticipated disengagement process in the remaining friction points.

A joint statement released here by the Indian Army, two days after the talks, said the two sides had a "candid and in-depth exchange" of views relating to the disengagement and that the meeting further enhanced mutual understanding.

It said the two sides agreed to resolve the remaining issues in an expeditious manner in accordance with the existing agreements and protocols and maintain the momentum of dialogue and negotiations.

Top commanders of the Indian and Chinese armies held a nine-hour meeting on Saturday with a focus on the disengagement process in remaining friction points in eastern Ladakh.

"The two sides had a candid and in-depth exchange of views on resolution of remaining areas related to disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Western Sector of India-China border areas," the statement said.

"The two sides noted that this round of meeting was constructive, which further enhanced mutual understanding. They agreed to resolve these remaining issues in an expeditious manner in accordance with the existing agreements and protocols and maintain the momentum of dialogue and negotiations," it said.

The government usually refers to the eastern Ladakh region as Western Sector.

The two sides also agreed that in the interim they will continue their effective efforts in ensuring stability along the LAC in the Western Sector and jointly maintain peace and tranquillity, the statement said.

During the talks on Saturday, India insisted on resolving outstanding issues in Hot Springs, Gogra and Depsang.

Ahead of the talks, sources in the military establishment had said that India was hopeful of a positive outcome on the disengagement process.

India has been insisting that the resolution of the outstanding issues, including at Depsang, Hot Springs and Gogra, is essential for the overall ties between the two countries.

