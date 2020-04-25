India coronavirus COVID-19 cases reach 24,942; about 80% infected patients recover without special treatment

Amid the coronavirus COVID-19 crisis, the Centre on Saturday stated that about 80 per cent of the patients in India getting infected with the virus have recovered without the need for any special treatment. It added that more than 20 per cent of people infected with COVID-19 in India have already recovered.

According to the data of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of cases till 11.45 pm (IST) on April 25 (Saturday) reached 24,942, death toll touched 779, and 5,210 people have been cured.

Among all the states, Maharashtra has the highest number of cases at 6,817; followed by Gujarat with 2,815 cases; Delhi with 2,514 cases; Rajasthan with 2,034 cases and Madhya Pradesh with 1,952 cases. The highest number of fatalities has also been witnessed in Maharashtra with 301 cases, followed by Gujarat with 127 cases, Madhya Pradesh with 92 cases, Delhi with 53 cases, and Andhra Pradesh with 31 cases.

In an interactive session with civil society organizations and NGOs organized by NITI Aayog at New Delhi, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare Joint Secretary Luv Aggarwal stated that there are 307 green zones across the nation where no case of COVID-19 has been reported for the last 28 days or more. 297 districts are in orange zones, from where a relatively low number of cases have been reported.

From 3.4 days before lockdown, the doubling time of COVID-19 cases has improved to 9.1 days now. The number of people, one infected person can end up infecting in one month comes down from 406 (while there was no social distancing) to 2.5 (with 75 per cent adherence to social distancing measures). This shows why social distancing is important in containing the spread of the infection.

Aggarwal added that there is an element of stigma which is getting attached with COVID-19 and collectively work is needed on addressing it. "A big challenge in fighting COVID-19 is to put an end to stigma against patients and healthcare workers. While Government has initiated a systematic campaign to address the stigmatization of COVID-19, Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) and Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) can mobilize the community to ensure sensitization, outreach, and mobilization, " he added.

Health Secretary, Preeti Sudan stated that the government has amended the Epidemic Diseases Act to protect healthcare service personnel and others rendering COVID services, so as to address this issue of stigma. But the bigger challenge is addressing the rejection arising from fear and lack of awareness of COVID-19 among the public. Resonating this view, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant stressed being more sensitive in communicating, compassionate, and understanding that there is no need to panic.