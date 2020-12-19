हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India-Zimbabwe relations

India has played a progressive global role, deserves to be at UNSC: Zimbabwe envoy

India will be at the Security Council from First January for a period of 2 years as a non-permanent member

India has played a progressive global role, deserves to be at UNSC: Zimbabwe envoy

New Delhi: Zimbabwe's envoy to India has backed New Delhi's place at the United Nations Security Council, highlighting the progress role played by the country at other international forums and reforming the "skewed" global governance system.

In response to a WION question at the virtual event of Confederation of Young Leaders (CYL), Zimbabwe's envoy to India Dr. G. M. Chipare said,  "You are aware that the current global governance structure is a skewed one..it was put in place more than 60 years ago. I don't think it is fit for the purpose now and India is a front candidate for the post in the united nations security council as a permanent member"

He added, "let's look at the progressive role India has played in the non-aligned movement, United Nations conference on trade and development...we think India will play a positive role...in peace and stability at the international level."

Zimbabwe's envoy highlighting how the current UNSC structure is "archaic and tailor-made for a world that doesn't exist" and "India with a formidable economy and population of 1.3 billion cannot be marginalized and we think they deserve a place at the high table. Zimbabwe supports India's efforts to be part of that structure, the permanent member of the security council."

India will be at the Security Council from First January for a period of 2 years as a non-permanent member. It's key focus will be on UN reforms, something which Indian PM Modi highlighted during the United Nations General Assembly speech earlier this year.

The ambassador called for an African seat at the high table which currently has 5 permanent members from North America and the Eurasian continent. The UN Security Council has 15 members, 5 permanent, and 10 non-permanent which get the seat for a period of 2 years.

He said, "African continent with 55 member states deserves a seat at the high level and I am aware that consultations between African representatives at the UN and India, my good friend Amb Tirumurti of India recently had a meeting with ambassador/permanent representative of Zimbabwe to share perspectives on how they will approach issues of common perspective at the UN."

India has backed its support for the Common African Position on the UN reforms as specified in the Ezulwini Consensus and Sirte Declaration. Ezulwini Consensus and Sirte Declaration, both call for at least 2 permanent and 5 to 2 non-permanent UNSC seats to be given to African countries at the high table.

Asked about ties with China, the Envoy said, "I am the ambassador to India, I am constrained to comment on 3rd party relations."

Explaining further he said, "you are aware that historically, we had good relations with China....But its not a juxtaposition of China and India because India equally played  a positive role in our struggle for Independence and as Zimbabwe's envoy to India my brief is to make sure, that India and Zimbabwe become a friend".

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
India-Zimbabwe relationsIndia at UNIndia in UNSC
Next
Story

Srinagar records season's coldest night on Friday, temperature dips to minus 6.6 degrees Celsius
  • 1,00,04,599Confirmed
  • 1,45,136Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,52,30,033Confirmed
  • 16,68,030Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT26M38S

Taal Thok Ke Special Edition: Will Jai Shri Ram slogan work in Bengal?