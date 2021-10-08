हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

India logs 21,257 new COVID-19 cases, active caseload lowest in 205 days

The active coronavirus caseload reached 2,40,221, the lowest in 205 days, the health ministry said. 

India logs 21,257 new COVID-19 cases, active caseload lowest in 205 days
File Photo

New Delhi: India reported 21,257 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday (October 8). 

With 271 fatalities, the death toll mounted to 4,50,127. While the active caseload reached 2,40,221, the lowest in 205 days, the ministry added. 

The recovery rate is currently at 97.96 per cent, the highest since March 2020. Meanwhile, 93.17 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the vaccination drive. More than 8.22 crore doses are still available with States/UTs to be administered.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19CoronavirusCOVID-19 updates
Next
Story

LIVE: Amit Shah expected to attend several programs in Gandhinagar today

Must Watch

PT8M49S

Haryana: Now the 'Lakhimpur conspiracy' in Ambala?