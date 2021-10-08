India logs 21,257 new COVID-19 cases, active caseload lowest in 205 days

New Delhi: India reported 21,257 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday (October 8).

With 271 fatalities, the death toll mounted to 4,50,127. While the active caseload reached 2,40,221, the lowest in 205 days, the ministry added.

The recovery rate is currently at 97.96 per cent, the highest since March 2020. Meanwhile, 93.17 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the vaccination drive. More than 8.22 crore doses are still available with States/UTs to be administered.

