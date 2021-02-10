India needs to differentiate between 'Andolankari' and 'Andolanjeevi', says PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing farmers' protests against Centre's new farm laws, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (February 10, 2021) said that India needs to differentiate between 'Andolankari' and 'Andolanjeevi'.

PM Narendra Modi, during his address in the Lok Sabha, said, "It is very important for the country to differentiate between Andolankari and Andolanjeevi."

PM Modi had first coined the 'Andolanjeevi' term during his address in the Rajya Sabha on Monday. He said, "We are familiar with the words sharamjeevi and buddhijeevi? But a new "breed" of agitators called "andolanjeevi" has emerged in the country, who cannot live without an agitation and the nation should guard against them."

Reacting to the PM's address, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) said, "We condemn the charge made by the PM and we would like to remind him that it was andolanejeevis who helped India break free from colonial rulers and so we are proud of being andolanjeevis."

They added, "It is the BJP and its forefathers who have never participated in an agitation against the British. They were always afraid of people`s movements and that is why they are afraid of people`s movements even now."

Earlier on the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that there is respect for the farmers who are voicing their views on the agriculture bills and reiterated Centre's stand on the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Replying in the lower house to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address, PM Modi said that this is the reason why senior ministers of the government are 'constantly talking' to farmers' representatives.

PM said, "This House, our Government and we all respect the farmers who are voicing their views on the farm bills. This is the reason why topmost Ministers of the Government are constantly talking to them. There is great respect for the farmers."



This House, our Government and we all respect the farmers who are voicing their views on the farm bills. This is the reason why topmost Ministers of the Government are constantly talking to them. There is great respect for the farmers: PM @narendramodi #PMInLokSabha — PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 10, 2021

PM Modi also stated that the farm laws were passed through an Ordinance and later by Parliament and asserted that no mandis were shut after the implementation of these laws, adding that the MSP did not end anywhere in the nation.

"After the Laws relating to agriculture were passed by Parliament - no Mandi has shut. Likewise, MSP has remained. Procurement on MSP has remained. These facts can't be ignored," PM said.

After the Laws relating to agriculture were passed by Parliament - no Mandi has shut. Likewise, MSP has remained. Procurement on MSP has remained. These facts can't be ignored: PM @narendramodi #PMInLokSabha — PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 10, 2021

This is to be noted that thousands of farmers have camped at Delhi's borders and are protesting since late November 2020 against the three newly enacted farm laws namely Farmers` Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Live TV