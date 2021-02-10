Parliament LIVE: PM Modi to reply to President's motion of thanks in Lok Sabha today

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, February 10, 2021 - 09:56
PTI photo

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply President's motion of thanks in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. The discussion on the President's address was taken up by the lower House of Parliament on Monday.

Following PM Modi's reply, the first speaker of the day would be former Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

The House has been witnessing repeated disruptions over the last few days with the Opposition demanding a discussion on the three new farm laws that has led to massive protest by farmers at the borders of Dlehi for nearly three months.

The PM had delivered his reply to the President's address in the Rajya Sabha on Monday where he tried to allay fears of farmers over Minimum Support Price for crops by saying, “MSP was there. MSP is there. MSP will remain in the future."

Stay tuned with Zee News for latest updates on PM Modi's speech in the Lok Sabha: 

10 February 2021, 09:56 AM

Bharatiya Janata Party issues a three-line whip to its Lok Sabha MPs to be present in the House today.

10 February 2021, 09:48 AM

Rajys Sabha schedule for Wednesday, February 10:

-Obituary references

Bills for consideration and passing

-The Major Port Authorities Bill, 2020

10 February 2021, 09:42 AM

Lok Sabha schedule for Wednesday, February 10:

-Motion of thanks on the president's address

Bills for consideration and passing

-The Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2021

10 February 2021, 08:40 AM

The discussion on General Budget is listed after consideration of Major Ports Bill in Rajya Sabha, today. In Lok Sabha, it is listed after the ongoing discussion on Motion of Thanks on the President's address. 

