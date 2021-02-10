Parliament LIVE: PM Modi to reply to President's motion of thanks in Lok Sabha today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply President's motion of thanks in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. The discussion on the President's address was taken up by the lower House of Parliament on Monday.

Following PM Modi's reply, the first speaker of the day would be former Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

The House has been witnessing repeated disruptions over the last few days with the Opposition demanding a discussion on the three new farm laws that has led to massive protest by farmers at the borders of Dlehi for nearly three months.

The PM had delivered his reply to the President's address in the Rajya Sabha on Monday where he tried to allay fears of farmers over Minimum Support Price for crops by saying, “MSP was there. MSP is there. MSP will remain in the future."

