Parliament LIVE: PM Modi to reply to President's motion of thanks in Lok Sabha today

10 February 2021, 09:56 AM
Bharatiya Janata Party issues a three-line whip to its Lok Sabha MPs to be present in the House today.
10 February 2021, 09:48 AM
Rajys Sabha schedule for Wednesday, February 10:
-Obituary references
Bills for consideration and passing
-The Major Port Authorities Bill, 2020
10 February 2021, 09:42 AM
Lok Sabha schedule for Wednesday, February 10:
-Motion of thanks on the president's address
Bills for consideration and passing
-The Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2021
10 February 2021, 08:40 AM
The discussion on General Budget is listed after consideration of Major Ports Bill in Rajya Sabha, today. In Lok Sabha, it is listed after the ongoing discussion on Motion of Thanks on the President's address.