India pays tribute to freedom fighter Udham Singh on his 81st death anniversary; know some facts

India remembers the great freedom fighter Udham Singh who fought till his last breath to free India from the Britisher's rule on his 81st death anniversary. The revolutionary freedom breathed his last on July 31, 1940 at Pentonville Prison in London where he was charged and hanged for killing General Michael O'Dwyer. He is often referred as Shaheed-E-Azam.

General O'Dwyer who was the Lieutenant Governor of Punjab, British India between 1913 and 1919 had ordered the massacre of hundreds of innocent Indians at Jallianwala Bagh.

On every 31 July every year, people across the country pay homage to Udham Singh for his fearless contribution to the nation. He considered Bhagat Singh as his role model. It is said that Udham Singh waited for his trial after he killed General O'Dwyer, and he underwent a hunger strike for a period of 42 days after which he was made to eat forcibly.

Paying homage to the freedom fighter, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh wrote on Twitter, "I join the nation in paying humble tribute to our great freedom fighter Shaheed-e-Azam Sardar Udham Singh Ji. His patriotism and sacrifice will continue to inspire generations of Indians.''

Work on his Memorial at Sunam is underway & will be completed within a year.

Haryana Chief Minister M L Khattar also paid tribute to the freedom fighter, saying, "I pay my rich tributes to brave son of the soil and great revolutionary Sardar Udham Singh Ji on his martyrdom day. The country will always remember his supreme sacrifice."

Singh was born in Sher Singh in Sangrur, Punjab, on December 26, 1899. After the death of their father, Udham Singh and his brother moved to Central Khalsa Orphanage in Putlighar.

His remains are till date preserved at the Jallianwala Bagh.