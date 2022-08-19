NewsIndia
RRB RECRUITMENT 2022

RRB Group D 2022 phase 2 exam city link activated at rrbcdg.gov.in, direct link to check here

RRB Group D Phase 2 examinations are scheduled to be held from August 26 to September 8, 2022.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 19, 2022, 12:03 PM IST|Source: Bureau

RRB Recruitment 2022: Railway Recruitment Board has activated RRB Group D Exam Phase 2 exam city link. Candidates can check their exam cities for the Phase 2 examination for Group D on the official site of regional RRBs. RRB is scheduled to conduct Group D Phase 2 examinations from August 26 to September 8, 2022.

Here's how to check RRB Group D Exam exam city 

  1. Visit the official site of regional RRBs.
  2. On the home page, click on RRB Group D Phase 2 Exam city link available 
  3. Enter the login details and submit
  4. Your exam city details will be displayed on the screen
  5. Check the exam city and download the page

RRB Group D phase 2 exam city direct link

The exam will be conducted in various cities across the country for a group comprising of Five (5) RRCs namely RRCs: North Central Railway (Allahabad), North Western Railway (Jaipur), South East Central Railway (Bilaspur), South Eastern Railway (Kolkata) and West Central Railway (Jabalpur).

