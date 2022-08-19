RRB Group D 2022 phase 2 exam city link activated at rrbcdg.gov.in, direct link to check here
RRB Group D Phase 2 examinations are scheduled to be held from August 26 to September 8, 2022.
Trending Photos
RRB Recruitment 2022: Railway Recruitment Board has activated RRB Group D Exam Phase 2 exam city link. Candidates can check their exam cities for the Phase 2 examination for Group D on the official site of regional RRBs. RRB is scheduled to conduct Group D Phase 2 examinations from August 26 to September 8, 2022.
Here's how to check RRB Group D Exam exam city
- Visit the official site of regional RRBs.
- On the home page, click on RRB Group D Phase 2 Exam city link available
- Enter the login details and submit
- Your exam city details will be displayed on the screen
- Check the exam city and download the page
RRB Group D phase 2 exam city direct link
The exam will be conducted in various cities across the country for a group comprising of Five (5) RRCs namely RRCs: North Central Railway (Allahabad), North Western Railway (Jaipur), South East Central Railway (Bilaspur), South Eastern Railway (Kolkata) and West Central Railway (Jabalpur).
Live Tv
More Stories