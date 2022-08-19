RRB Recruitment 2022: Railway Recruitment Board has activated RRB Group D Exam Phase 2 exam city link. Candidates can check their exam cities for the Phase 2 examination for Group D on the official site of regional RRBs. RRB is scheduled to conduct Group D Phase 2 examinations from August 26 to September 8, 2022.

Here's how to check RRB Group D Exam exam city

Visit the official site of regional RRBs. On the home page, click on RRB Group D Phase 2 Exam city link available Enter the login details and submit Your exam city details will be displayed on the screen Check the exam city and download the page

RRB Group D phase 2 exam city direct link

The exam will be conducted in various cities across the country for a group comprising of Five (5) RRCs namely RRCs: North Central Railway (Allahabad), North Western Railway (Jaipur), South East Central Railway (Bilaspur), South Eastern Railway (Kolkata) and West Central Railway (Jabalpur).