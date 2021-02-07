Glacier bursts in Uttarakhand's Chamoli, Home Minister Amit Shah says monitoring situation

New Delhi: The glacier burst in Uttarakhand's Chamoli has resulted in massive flooding and casualties are feared in the incident due to the sudden rise in the water level in the area, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been briefed about the situation.

Taking to Twitter, Shah said, "In the matter of the natural calamity in Uttarakhand, I have spoken to the Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, DG ITBP and DG NDRF. All the officials concerned are working on war front to ensure the safety of the people in the area. NDRF teams have been sent for rescue operations. Every possible assistance will be given."

उत्तराखंड में प्राकृतिक आपदा की सूचना के सम्बंध में मैंने मुख्यमंत्री @tsrawatbjp जी, DG ITBP व DG NDRF से बात की है। सभी सम्बंधित अधिकारी लोगों को सुरक्षित करने में युद्धस्तर पर काम कर रहे हैं। NDRF की टीमें बचाव कार्य के लिए निकल गयी हैं। देवभूमि को हर सम्भव मदद दी जाएगी। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 7, 2021

Further he said, that the MHA was constantly monitoring the situation.

While, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat tweeted, "There is a possibility of damage to the Rishiganga project in Rini village of Chamoli due to heavy rains and sudden water. There is also a possibility of flooding in the lower areas of Alaknanda due to sudden arrival in the river. People have been alerted in coastal areas. People settled along the river are being removed from the area."

चमोली के रिणी गांव में ऋषिगंगा प्रोजेक्ट को भारी बारिश व अचानक पानी आने से क्षति की संभावना है। नदी में अचानक पाने आने से अलकनंदा के निचले क्षेत्रों में भी बाढ़ की संभावना है। तटीय क्षेत्रों में लोगों को अलर्ट किया गया है। नदी किनारे बसे लोगों को क्षेत्र से हटाया जा रहा है। — Trivendra Singh Rawat (@tsrawatbjp) February 7, 2021

In another tweet, Rawat said he is leaving for the incident site and requested people to not spread rumors and create a panic situation, "I will reaching the scene - I request everyone not to spread panic by sharing any old videos. All necessary steps have been taken to deal with the situation. Keep patience."

Meanwhile, a meeting has been scheduled at the Cabinet Secretariat regarding the relief operations undertaken in Uttarakhand's Chamoli. DGs and Home Ministry officials to join the meeting.

