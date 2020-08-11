India Railways refutes reports on cancellation of regular trains till September 30

New Delhi: Ministry of Railways on Monday (August 10) clarified on reports stating that India Railways has cancelled all regular trains till September 30 amid coronavirus concern.

The ministry tweeted, "Some section of media is reporting that Railways has cancelled all regular trains till 30th September. This is not correct. No new circular has been issued by Ministry of Railways."

"Special Mail Express trains shall continue to run," it added.

Notably, India on Monday reported 62,064 coronavirus cases taking the total count of cases over 22 lakh. The day`s death toll also crossed the thousand mark to 1,007 with the cumulative toll going up to 44,386.

Union Health Ministry said that the country`s COVID-19 count includes 6,34,945 active cases and 15,35,744 cured/discharged/migrated patients.

It further said that the COVID-19 recoveries crossed the 15 lakh mark with the highest single-day recoveries of 54,859 in the last 24 hours.

A total of 15,35,743 patients have recovered from the disease so far in the country and the number of recoveries exceeds the number of active cases by over nine lakh.

The ministry said that COVID-19 infection still remains concentrated in 10 states that contribute more than 80 per cent of the new cases. Maharashtra, the worst affected state by the pandemic, reported 9,181 new COVID-19 cases along with 6,711 discharges and 293 deaths today.