Uttar Pradesh schools and colleges to reopen from February 7 as Covid-19 cases drop

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday (February 5, 2022) night issued an order for the reopening of schools, colleges and educational institutions in the state from February 7, 2022.

With the number of Covid-19 cases declining, the state government has allowed schools to reopen for classes 9 to 12 from Monday.

According to an order issued by the Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Awanish K Awasthi, all Covid-19 protocol and guidelines, particularly wearing of face covers and setting up of helpdesk, should be strictly followed while running physical classes.

"Educational institutions for classes 9 & above, along with all degree colleges, will be restarted from February 7, 2022, until further orders," said Awanish K Awasthi.

Uttar Pradesh | Educational institutions for classes 9 & above, along with all degree colleges, will be restarted from February 7, 2022, until further orders: Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Awanish K Awasthi pic.twitter.com/NAYtREJSwo — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 6, 2022

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh’s Covid-19 case tally climbed to 20,41,734 on Saturday with 3,555 fresh infections being detected in the state, while the death toll mounted to 23,303 as 17 more people succumbed to the disease.

As many as 7,401 more coronavirus patients recuperated from the disease in a span of 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 19,85,926, it said. There are 32,514 active cases of the disease in the state, the statement said.

Schools reopening across the country

Many other states are gradually starting to reopen schools, colleges and other educational institutions.

The Delhi government has allowed the schools to reopen from February 7, while West Bengal schools already reopened from February 3. Educational institutions in Odisha, Telangana, Haryana, Maharashtra and MP have also reopened as the Covid-19 cases declined in the country.

Centre issues new guidelines for reopening schools

The Centre has issued revised guidelines for the reopening of schools, colleges and other educational institutions. The Centre, after detailed discussions, issued a number of Covid-19 protocols for reopening educational institutions that can be adapted as needed by States and Union Territories as per their overall Covid situation.

The guidelines have been prepared after consultation with states about the reopening of schools amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

.@EduMinOfIndia has prepared the guidelines/SOP for the reopening of schools Proper cleaning & sanitation facilities Flexible, staggered & reduced timings for different classes Students willing to study from home with the consent of the parents may be allowed to do so pic.twitter.com/HqXUbXvv6s — PIB India (@PIB_India) February 3, 2022

Live TV