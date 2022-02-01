India records 1.67 lakh new Covid-19 cases, daily deaths crosses 1000-mark

New Delhi: India recorded 1,67,059 new Covid-19 cases, 1,192 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total death toll to 4,96,242, according to the data released by the Ministry of Health on Tuesday (February 1, 2022). The active cases stand at 17,43,059.

A decrease of 88,209 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The country also recorded 2,54,076 recoveries today, taking the total number of recoveries to 3,92,30,198.

The active cases comprise 4.20 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate stands at 94.60 per cent.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 11.69 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 15.25 per cent, according to the ministry.

Additionally, the cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive have exceeded ​​​​166.68 crore. As many as 14,28,672 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours to detect the presence of the virus.

Kerala has been reporting the highest number of cases in the country. Kerala on Monday logged 42,154 new infections which raised the caseload to 60,25,669. The southern state had reported 51,570 cases a day ago.

With 38,458 more people recovering from the virus since Sunday, the total recoveries reached 56,12,993. Kerala on Monday also reported 729 deaths which raised the total fatalities in the state to 54,395, according to a government release.

Of the deaths, 10 were reported in the last 24 hours, 81 were those which occurred in the last few days but were not recorded due to late receipt of documents and 638 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, the release said.

