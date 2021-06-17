India records 2,330 deaths in the last 24 hours, reports 67,208 new COVID-19 cases

New Delhi: India recorded 67,208 new COVID-19 cases and 2,330 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Thursday (June 17, 2021).

India's total coronavirus caseload has now increased to 2,97,00,313, of which, 3,81,903 have succumbed to the virus, while 8,26,740 are active cases.

Additionally, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) revealed that 38,52,38,220 samples tested for COVID-19, up to June 9, 2021. Of these, 19,31,249 samples were tested yesterday.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in a new study published on Wednesday underlined the importance of vaccination for pregnant and lactating women against COVID-19.

In a comparative analysis of data from pregnant women and postpartum women during the first and second wave of COVID-19, it was found that symptomatic cases were significantly higher in the second wave with 28.7 percent cases compared to the first wave with 14.2%.

Bihar, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have administered the first dose of the vaccine to more than 10 lakh beneficiaries each in the 18-44 age group.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has reached 26,53,17,472, according to a provisional report complied at 8 pm on Wednesday.

