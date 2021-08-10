India records 28,204 new COVID-19 cases, lowest in nearly five months

New Delhi: Indians heaved a sigh of relief on Tuesday (August 10, 2021) as the country recorded its lowest daily COVID-19 cases in nearly five months. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there were 28,204 new cases in the last 24 hours, which has been the lowest in 147 days. The country also saw 373 fresh coronavirus-related fatalities which took the death toll to 4,28,682.

The national weekly positivity rate is now at 2.36%, whereas, the daily positivity rate stands at 1.87%.

Active COVID-19 count drops to its lowest in 139 days

India's active coronavirus caseload also dipped to its lowest in 139 days and currently stands at 3,88,508. The health ministry informed that the active infections now constitute 1.21% of the total cases, which also has been the lowest since March 2020.

India records its highest-ever COVID-19 recovery rate

More than 41,000 patients recovered between Monday and Tuesday morning and the country witnessed its highest-ever recovery rate. India now has a COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.45% and has so far registered more than 3.11 crore recoveries.

More than 48.43 lakh COVID-19 doses to be supplied

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that over 52.56 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far and a further 48,43,100 doses are in the pipeline. As per data available at 8 AM on Tuesday, the total consumption including wastages is 51,09,58,562 doses. The Health Ministry stated that more than 2.07 crore balance and unutilized vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs and private hospitals.

Foreign nationals now eligible for COVID-19 vaccination in India

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has also now allowed the foreign nationals residing in India to get registered on the CoWin portal to receive their COVID-19 vaccine doses. The foreign nationals can use their passport as an identity document for the purpose of registration on CoWin and once they are registered on the portal, they will get a slot for vaccination.

"This initiative will ensure the safety of foreign nationals residing in India. It will also bring down the possibilities of further transfer of infection from unvaccinated persons residing in India. It will also ensure overall safety from the further transmission of COVID-19 virus," the Health Ministry said in a statement.

