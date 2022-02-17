India records 30,757 new Covid-19 cases, 541 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi: India recorded 30,757 new Covid-19 cases, 541 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total death toll to 5,10,413, according to the data released by the Ministry of Health on Thursday (February 17, 2022). The active cases stand at 3,32,918.

A decrease of 37,322 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The country also recorded 67,538 recoveries today, taking the total number of recoveries to 4,19,10,984.

Daily positivity rate: 2.61%

Total recoveries: 4,19,10,984 Total vaccination: 1,74,24,36,288

The active cases comprise 0.78 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate stands at 98.03 per cent.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.61 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 3.04 per cent, according to the ministry.

Additionally, the Central government on Thursday informed that more than 11.73 crore unutilized Covid-19 vaccine doses are still available with States and Union Territories.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, "More than 171.67 crore (1,71,67,66,220) vaccine doses have been provided to states/UTs so far through the Government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category."

The ministry further added, "More than 11.73 crore (11,73,17,451) balance and unutilized Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states/UTs to be administered."

Meanwhile, the global coronavirus caseload has topped 417.4 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 5.84 million and vaccinations to over 10.25 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world`s highest number of cases and deaths at 78,169,874 and 928,490, according to the CSSE.

The second worst hit country in terms of cases is India (42,723,558 infections and 509,872 deaths), followed by Brazil (27,819,996 infections and 641,096 deaths).

