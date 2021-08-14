India records 38,667 COVID-19 cases, 478 deaths in the last 24 hours

New Delhi: India recorded 38,667 new COVID-19 cases and 478 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Saturday (August 14, 2021). A total of 4,30,732 people have succumbed to the virus in the country.

A total of 3,13,38,088 people have recovered from the COVID-19 infections in the country. At least 35,743 people recovered from the infection on Saturday. The country’s active cases now stand at 3,87,673 with a weekly positivity rate of 2.05 percent.

The ministry said the country has now reported less than 50,000 daily new cases for 48 consecutive days. It also revealed that an increase of 2,446 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. Cumulatively, 53.61 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered till Saturday morning.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 49,17,00,57 samples have been tested up to August 13 for COVID-19. Of these 22,29,798 samples were tested on Friday.

Meanwhile, no death due to COVID-19 was recorded in Delhi on Friday, the third consecutive day when the daily fatality count was nil, while 50 fresh cases were reported with a positivity rate of 0.07 percent, according to data shared by the city health department.

In Maharashtra, five people, including one from Mumbai, have succumbed to the infection and as many as 66 people have been found positive for Delta Plus variant of COVID-19 in the state so far.

Additionally, The Director of Delhi AIIMS, Randeep Guleria on Friday (August 13, 2021) said the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic is not yet over and the third wave depends on the COVID-appropriate behaviour by the people.

"I would suggest that people should understand that the second wave of the pandemic is not over yet. Daily, we are getting more than 40,000 cases. It is important for everyone to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour. If we follow this, then another wave will not come," Dr Guleria told ANI.

(With Agency inputs)

Live TV