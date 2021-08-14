SII chairman Cyrus Poonawalla warns against mixing of COVID-19 vaccine, here’s why

New Delhi: Serum Institute of India (SII) chairman Dr Cyrus Poonawalla on Friday (August 13, 2021) expressed strong disapproval over the usage of two different COVID-19 vaccines for better efficacy. While addressing the reporters at an award function in Pune, the SII chairman clearly said he is not in favour of mixing vaccines.

When asked about a recent ICMR study that a cocktail of Covishield and Covaxin could generate better immunity, Poonawalla said, "I am against the mixing of two different vaccines. There is no need to mix two different vaccines.”

Vaccine cocktail

"If cocktail vaccines are administered and if the result is not good, then SII may say that another vaccine was not good, vice versa, the other company might say that since you mixed Serum's vaccine, it did not give desired results," Poonawalla added.

He further stated that the efficacy of this approach has not been proven in field trials involving thousands of participants.

“If such combination of doses did not work, each vaccine manufacturer will blame the other company,” he said. Later, in a statement to clarify his remarks, Poonawalla said such mixing can be resorted to if a particular vaccine is not available at the time of the second dose.

Booster dose

"After six months, the antibodies go down and that is why I have taken the third dose. We have given the third dose to our seven to eight thousand SII employees. For those who have completed the second dose, it is my request to take a booster dose (third dose) after six months," he said.

Gap between two doses

SII chairman revealed that he believes that the ideal gap between two doses of Covishield is two months though the Union government increased it to three months because of dose shortage.

Export of vaccine

Poonawalla also termed the Centre’s decision to ban the export of COVID-19 vaccines as a “very bad move”.

"My son asked me not to open my mouth (on the issue). But it is my view that exports ought to be opened,” he said, adding that over 150 countries are dependent on the Serum Institute for COVID-19 vaccines and are blaming the company for stopping the supply during a crucial period.

Meanwhile, SII chairman also hailed the Modi government saying that red-tapism and licence raj have come down under its rule while recalling the hardship the vaccine industry used to face once in securing permissions and 'harassment from bureaucrats' 50 years ago.

(With Agency inputs)

Live TV