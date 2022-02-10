India records 67,084 new Covid-19 cases, 1,241 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi: India recorded 67,084 new Covid-19 cases, 1,241 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total death toll to 5,06,520, according to the data released by the Ministry of Health on Thursday (February 10, 2022). The active cases stand at 7,90,789.

India reports 67,084 fresh #COVID19 cases, 1,67,882 recoveries and 1,241 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases: 7,90,789 (1.86%)

Death toll: 5,06,520

Daily positivity rate: 4.44% Total vaccination: 1,71,28,19,947 pic.twitter.com/pO6gvSwwob — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2022

A decrease of 1,02,039 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The country also recorded 1,67,882 recoveries today, taking the total number of recoveries to 4,11,80,751.

The active cases comprise 1.86 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate stands at 96.95 per cent. The 1,241 new fatalities include 854 from Kerala and 92 from Maharashtra.

A total of 5,06,520 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,43,247 from Maharashtra, 60,793 from Kerala, 39,495 from Karnataka, 37,837 from Tamil Nadu,26,023 from Delhi, 23,359 from Uttar Pradesh and 20,912 from West Bengal.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.44 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 6.58 per cent, according to the ministry.

Additionally, the cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive have exceeded ​​​​171.28 crore. As many as 15,11,321 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours to detect the presence of the virus.

Meanwhile, the ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

