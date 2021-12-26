हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

India records 6,987 new COVID-19 cases, 162 deaths; Omicron tally rises to 422

A decline of 266 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. 

Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: India recorded 6,987 new COVID-19 cases, 162 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total death toll to 4,79,682, as per data released by the Ministry of Health on Sunday (December 26, 2021). The active cases stand at 76,766. 

A decline of 266 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The country also recorded 7,091 recoveries today, taking the total number of recoveries to 3,42,30,354. 

India has reported a total of 422 Omicron cases, according to the Health Ministry data. At least 130 have recovered, the Health Ministry said.

Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of Omicron cases at 108, followed by Delhi at 79, Gujarat 43, Telangana 41, Kerala 38, Tamil Nadu 34 and Karnataka 31.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 98.40 percent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.74 percent. It has remained below 2 percent for the last 83 days. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 0.62 percent. It has remained below 1 percent for the last 42 days, according to the health ministry.

Additionally, the cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 141.37 crore.

