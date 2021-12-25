India records 7,189 new COVID-19 cases, Omicron tally rises to 415

New Delhi: India recorded 7,189 new COVID-19 cases, 387 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total death toll to 4,79,520, as per data released by the Ministry of Health on Saturday (December 25, 2021). The active cases stand at 77,032.

India reports 7,189 new #COVID19 cases, 7,286 recoveries, and 387 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases: 77,032

Total recoveries: 3,42,23,263

The country also recorded 7,286 recoveries today, taking the total number of recoveries to 3,42,23,263.

India has reported a total of 415 Omicron cases, according to the Health Ministry data. At least 115 have recovered, the Health Ministry said.

Out of the 415 cases, Maharashtra has the highest number of Omicron infections, 108, followed by the national capital with 79 cases of the new variant. Gujarat has 43 cases, while Telangana has 38 and Kerala has a total of 37 Omicron cases. The omicron variant was also detected in Tamil Nadu in over 34 people. Notably, no northeastern state has reported any Omicron case.

The active cases have declined to 77,032 comprising 0.22 percent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.40 percent, the highest since March 2020, the health ministry said.

A decrease of 484 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.65 percent. It has been less than two percent for the last 82 days. The weekly positivity rate was also recorded at 0.60 percent. It has been below one percent for the last 41 days, according to the Health Ministry.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 141.01 crore.

