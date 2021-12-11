India records 7,992 new COVID-19 cases, 393 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi: India recorded 7,992 new COVID-19 cases, 393 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the overall caseload to 3,46,682,736 and the total death toll to 4,75,128, as per data released by the Ministry of Health on Saturday (December 11, 2021). The country also recorded 9,265 recoveries today.

A decrease of 1,666 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active caseload stands at 93,277.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.36 percent, the highest since March last year.

The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 0.64 percent and it has been less than two percent for the last 68 days. The weekly positivity rate has been recorded at 0.71 percent and it has been below one percent for the last 27 days, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,41,14,331, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.37 percent, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, the cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 131.99 crore.

