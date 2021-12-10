India records 8,503 new COVID-19 cases, 624 deaths in 24 hours

New Delhi: India recorded 8,503 new COVID-19 cases, 624 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the overall caseload to 3,46,74,744 and the total death toll to 4,74,735, as per data released by the Ministry of Health on Friday (December 10, 2021). The active caseload stands at 94,943.

An increase of 201 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The country also reported 7,678 recoveries, taking the total recovers to 3,41,05,066.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.36 percent, the highest since March 2020, the Health Ministry said. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.66 percent. It has been less than 2 percent for the last 67 days.

The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 0.72 percent. It has been below 1 percent for the last 26 days, according to the Health Ministry.

Additionally, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered so far in the country stands at 1,31,18,87,257, with 74,57,970 doses administered in the last 24 hours.

