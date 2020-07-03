India records highest single-day spike with 20,903 new COVID-19 cases; total tally at 6,25,544

New Delhi: India on Friday (July 3, 2020) recorded the highest single-day spike with more than 20,000 cases reported in the last 24 hours. As per the Health Ministry data on Friday 9 am India's coronavirus tally has risen to 6,25,544 cases of which 2,27,439 patients are active cases while 3,79,892 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated.

379 more deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, taking the number of deaths due to the infection to 18,213.

Maharashtra continues to remian the worst-affected state from the coronavirus with a total of 1,86,626 cases including 8,178 fatalities while Tamil Nadu has 98,392 coronavirus cases in the state inclusive of 1,321 fatalities.

Delhi has reported 92,175 cases so far inclusive of 2,864 patients succumbing to the virus.

The Indian Council of Medical Research on Friday said that the total number of samples tested till July 2 is 92,97,749 of which 2,41,576 samples were tested on Thursday. The recovery rate in India stands at 60.73 percent.

The overall number of global COVID-19 cases has increased to over 10.8 million, while the deaths have soared to more than 520,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University