India records highest single-day spike with 24,000 plus COVID-19 cases in last 24 hour

Coronavirus

As per the Indian Council of Medical Research data, the total number of samples tested up to July 4 is 97,89,066 of which 2,48,934 samples were tested on Saturday.

India recorded its highest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases as well as fatalities, with 24,850 fresh infections and 613 deaths in the last 24 hours. This was the fourth straight day of record rise in infections as more than 23,500 cases were reported on July 4 and July 3 and over 22,000 the day before on July 2.

Of the 613 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, 295 are from Maharashtra, 81 from Delhi, 65 from Tamil Nadu, 42 from Karnataka, 24 from Uttar Pradesh, 21 from Gujarat, 19 from West Bengal, 12 from Andhra Pradesh, nine from Bihar, eight from Jammu and Kashmir, seven from Rajasthan, five each in Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, and Telangana, two each from Goa and Jharkhand and one from Himachal Pradesh.

Here's the state-wise data of coronavirus all across India:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Confirmed cases*
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 53 66 0 119
2 Andhra Pradesh 9473 8008 218 17699
3 Arunachal Pradesh 182 76 1 259
4 Assam 3997 6657 14 10668
5 Bihar 2925 8686 89 11700
6 Chandigarh 59 395 6 460
7 Chhattisgarh 598 2549 14 3161
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 175 96 0 271
9 Delhi 25940 68256 3004 97200
10 Goa 853 825 6 1684
11 Gujarat 7981 25406 1925 35312
12 Haryana 4031 12257 260 16548
13 Himachal Pradesh 331 704 11 1046
14 Jammu and Kashmir 2976 5143 127 8246
15 Jharkhand 687 2035 17 2739
16 Karnataka 11970 9244 335 21549
17 Kerala 2131 3048 25 5204
18 Ladakh 178 826 1 1005
19 Madhya Pradesh 2772 11234 598 14604
20 Maharashtra 83311 108082 8671 200064
21 Manipur 658 667 0 1325
22 Meghalaya 18 43 1 62
23 Mizoram 34 130 0 164
24 Nagaland 335 228 0 563
25 Odisha 2633 5934 34 8601
26 Puducherry 459 331 12 802
27 Punjab 1641 4306 162 6109
28 Rajasthan 3445 15640 447 19532
29 Sikkim 45 58 0 103
30 Tamil Nadu 44959 60592 1450 107001
31 Telangana 10487 11537 288 22312
32 Tripura 343 1202 1 1546
33 Uttarakhand 549 2502 42 3093
34 Uttar Pradesh 7627 18154 773 26554
35 West Bengal 6329 14166 736 21231
  Cases being reassigned to states 4629     4629
  Total# 244814 409083 19268 673165

India's coronavirus tally stands at 6,73,165 which includes 2,44,814 active cases, 4,09,083 cured/migrated cases. 

As per the Indian Council of Medical Research data, the total number of samples tested up to July 4 is 97,89,066 of which 2,48,934 samples were tested yesterday. The recovery rate saw a steady rise at 60.77 percent at present.

