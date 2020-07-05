India records highest single-day spike with 24,000 plus COVID-19 cases in last 24 hour

India recorded its highest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases as well as fatalities, with 24,850 fresh infections and 613 deaths in the last 24 hours. This was the fourth straight day of record rise in infections as more than 23,500 cases were reported on July 4 and July 3 and over 22,000 the day before on July 2.
Of the 613 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, 295 are from Maharashtra, 81 from Delhi, 65 from Tamil Nadu, 42 from Karnataka, 24 from Uttar Pradesh, 21 from Gujarat, 19 from West Bengal, 12 from Andhra Pradesh, nine from Bihar, eight from Jammu and Kashmir, seven from Rajasthan, five each in Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, and Telangana, two each from Goa and Jharkhand and one from Himachal Pradesh.
Here's the state-wise data of coronavirus all across India:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total Confirmed cases*
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|53
|66
|0
|119
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|9473
|8008
|218
|17699
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|182
|76
|1
|259
|4
|Assam
|3997
|6657
|14
|10668
|5
|Bihar
|2925
|8686
|89
|11700
|6
|Chandigarh
|59
|395
|6
|460
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|598
|2549
|14
|3161
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|175
|96
|0
|271
|9
|Delhi
|25940
|68256
|3004
|97200
|10
|Goa
|853
|825
|6
|1684
|11
|Gujarat
|7981
|25406
|1925
|35312
|12
|Haryana
|4031
|12257
|260
|16548
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|331
|704
|11
|1046
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|2976
|5143
|127
|8246
|15
|Jharkhand
|687
|2035
|17
|2739
|16
|Karnataka
|11970
|9244
|335
|21549
|17
|Kerala
|2131
|3048
|25
|5204
|18
|Ladakh
|178
|826
|1
|1005
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|2772
|11234
|598
|14604
|20
|Maharashtra
|83311
|108082
|8671
|200064
|21
|Manipur
|658
|667
|0
|1325
|22
|Meghalaya
|18
|43
|1
|62
|23
|Mizoram
|34
|130
|0
|164
|24
|Nagaland
|335
|228
|0
|563
|25
|Odisha
|2633
|5934
|34
|8601
|26
|Puducherry
|459
|331
|12
|802
|27
|Punjab
|1641
|4306
|162
|6109
|28
|Rajasthan
|3445
|15640
|447
|19532
|29
|Sikkim
|45
|58
|0
|103
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|44959
|60592
|1450
|107001
|31
|Telangana
|10487
|11537
|288
|22312
|32
|Tripura
|343
|1202
|1
|1546
|33
|Uttarakhand
|549
|2502
|42
|3093
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|7627
|18154
|773
|26554
|35
|West Bengal
|6329
|14166
|736
|21231
|Cases being reassigned to states
|4629
|4629
|Total#
|244814
|409083
|19268
|673165
India's coronavirus tally stands at 6,73,165 which includes 2,44,814 active cases, 4,09,083 cured/migrated cases.
As per the Indian Council of Medical Research data, the total number of samples tested up to July 4 is 97,89,066 of which 2,48,934 samples were tested yesterday. The recovery rate saw a steady rise at 60.77 percent at present.