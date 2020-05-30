India records highest single-day spike with 7,964 new coronavirus COVID-19 cases; death toll nears 5000 mark

New Delhi: With the biggest single-day jump of 7,964 cases and 265 deaths in the last 24 hours, the total number of coronavirus positive cases has reached 1,73,763, while the death toll mounted to 4,971, as per the latest data by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday morning.

Out of the total cases, 82,369 are recovered cases, 86,422 active cases while one case has been migrated from the country.

Maharashtra remains the worst affected by the coronavirus outbreak in the country. The total number of positive cases in the state has jumped to 33,133 and 2,098 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Tamil Nadu continues to be the second-worst hit in the country with 20,246 Covid-19 cases and 154 deaths. Followed by Delhi with 17,386 cases and 398 deaths, Gujarat (15,934 cases and 980), Rajasthan (8,365 cases, 184 deaths), Madhya Pradesh (7,645 cases, 334 deaths), and Uttar Pradesh (7,284 cases, 198 deaths).

Here's the state-wise details of COVID-19 cases in India:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Confirmed cases 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 0 33 0 33 2 Andhra Pradesh 1150 2226 60 3436 3 Arunachal Pradesh 2 1 0 3 4 Assam 895 125 4 1024 5 Bihar 2150 1211 15 3376 6 Chandigarh 96 189 4 289 7 Chhattisgarh 314 100 1 415 8 Dadar Nagar Haveli 2 0 0 2 9 Delhi 9142 7846 398 17386 10 Goa 28 41 0 69 11 Gujarat 6343 8611 980 15934 12 Haryana 762 940 19 1721 13 Himachal Pradesh 203 87 5 295 14 Jammu and Kashmir 1261 875 28 2164 15 Jharkhand 290 216 5 511 16 Karnataka 1839 894 48 2781 17 Kerala 577 565 8 1150 18 Ladakh 31 43 0 74 19 Madhya Pradesh 3042 4269 334 7645 20 Maharashtra 33133 26997 2098 62228 21 Manipur 51 8 0 59 22 Meghalaya 14 12 1 27 23 Mizoram 0 1 0 1 24 Nagaland 25 0 0 25 25 Odisha 829 887 7 1723 26 Puducherry 37 14 0 51 27 Punjab 206 1949 42 2197 28 Rajasthan 2937 5244 184 8365 29 Sikkim 1 0 0 1 30 Tamil Nadu 8779 11313 154 20246 31 Telangana 973 1381 71 2425 32 Tripura 80 171 0 251 33 Uttarakhand 609 102 5 716 34 Uttar Pradesh 2842 4244 198 7284 35 West Bengal 2736 1775 302 4813 Cases being reassigned to states 5043 5043 Total# 86422 82370 4971 173763

The recovery rate in India saw an improvement which now stands at 47.7 percent and as many as 11,264 Covid-19 patients have recovered in India from the deadly infection in the last 24 hours.

Last week, the Indian Council of Medical Research said more than 28 lakhs samples for the novel coronavirus have been tested across the country so far. As many as 1,15,364 samples have been tested for the viral infection in the last 24 hours.

The fourth phase of coronavirus lockdown that was imposed to contain the deadly virus spread in India will end on May 31, 2020.