India records highest single-day spike with 7,964 new coronavirus COVID-19 cases; death toll nears 5000 mark

New Delhi: With the biggest single-day jump of 7,964 cases and 265 deaths in the last 24 hours, the total number of coronavirus positive cases has reached 1,73,763, while the death toll mounted to 4,971, as per the latest data by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday morning.
Out of the total cases, 82,369 are recovered cases, 86,422 active cases while one case has been migrated from the country.
Maharashtra remains the worst affected by the coronavirus outbreak in the country. The total number of positive cases in the state has jumped to 33,133 and 2,098 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry.
Tamil Nadu continues to be the second-worst hit in the country with 20,246 Covid-19 cases and 154 deaths. Followed by Delhi with 17,386 cases and 398 deaths, Gujarat (15,934 cases and 980), Rajasthan (8,365 cases, 184 deaths), Madhya Pradesh (7,645 cases, 334 deaths), and Uttar Pradesh (7,284 cases, 198 deaths).
Here's the state-wise details of COVID-19 cases in India:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths
|Total Confirmed cases
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|0
|33
|0
|33
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|1150
|2226
|60
|3436
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2
|1
|0
|3
|4
|Assam
|895
|125
|4
|1024
|5
|Bihar
|2150
|1211
|15
|3376
|6
|Chandigarh
|96
|189
|4
|289
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|314
|100
|1
|415
|8
|Dadar Nagar Haveli
|2
|0
|0
|2
|9
|Delhi
|9142
|7846
|398
|17386
|10
|Goa
|28
|41
|0
|69
|11
|Gujarat
|6343
|8611
|980
|15934
|12
|Haryana
|762
|940
|19
|1721
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|203
|87
|5
|295
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|1261
|875
|28
|2164
|15
|Jharkhand
|290
|216
|5
|511
|16
|Karnataka
|1839
|894
|48
|2781
|17
|Kerala
|577
|565
|8
|1150
|18
|Ladakh
|31
|43
|0
|74
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|3042
|4269
|334
|7645
|20
|Maharashtra
|33133
|26997
|2098
|62228
|21
|Manipur
|51
|8
|0
|59
|22
|Meghalaya
|14
|12
|1
|27
|23
|Mizoram
|0
|1
|0
|1
|24
|Nagaland
|25
|0
|0
|25
|25
|Odisha
|829
|887
|7
|1723
|26
|Puducherry
|37
|14
|0
|51
|27
|Punjab
|206
|1949
|42
|2197
|28
|Rajasthan
|2937
|5244
|184
|8365
|29
|Sikkim
|1
|0
|0
|1
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|8779
|11313
|154
|20246
|31
|Telangana
|973
|1381
|71
|2425
|32
|Tripura
|80
|171
|0
|251
|33
|Uttarakhand
|609
|102
|5
|716
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|2842
|4244
|198
|7284
|35
|West Bengal
|2736
|1775
|302
|4813
|Cases being reassigned to states
|5043
|5043
|Total#
|86422
|82370
|4971
|173763
The recovery rate in India saw an improvement which now stands at 47.7 percent and as many as 11,264 Covid-19 patients have recovered in India from the deadly infection in the last 24 hours.
Last week, the Indian Council of Medical Research said more than 28 lakhs samples for the novel coronavirus have been tested across the country so far. As many as 1,15,364 samples have been tested for the viral infection in the last 24 hours.
The fourth phase of coronavirus lockdown that was imposed to contain the deadly virus spread in India will end on May 31, 2020.