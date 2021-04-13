Vaccinated people can also spread COVID-19, warn health experts

New Delhi: India as of Tuesday (April 13, 2021) has given the COVID-19 vaccine jabs to over 11.1 crore people as the vaccination is important amid the rising coronavirus infections across the country. The COVID-19 vaccines boost immunity against the virus.

However, as per a few health experts, just the immunization won't stop the spread of the coronavirus. The experts say that the vaccinated people may not get the disease but can spread the virus further.

Experts stated that the chances of people who have been vaccinated spreading the virus do not reduce unless every person on this planet takes the COVID-19 vaccine shot.

The vaccine only helps in reducing the chances of disease but doesn't give full proof of safety against COVID-19. Vaccination, notably, induces the production of antibodies against one type of virus but other types of the same virus can also cause some deadly disease.

The vaccine is not a magic wand and is just one of the many strategies to contain the spread of the virus.

Experts believe that people will have to follow the COVID-appropriate behaviour unless every person is vaccinated on the global level.

Meanwhile, India registered more than 1.60 lakh COVID-19 cases for the second consecutive day, according to the official figures released on Tuesday (April 13, 2021) morning. India recorded 1,61,736 new COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours, besides 97,168 recoveries and 879 deaths.

Globally, there have been 13,72,26,735 infections, as per the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center on Wednesday (April 14) morning.



