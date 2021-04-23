हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

India registers world's highest single-day COVID spike with 3.32 lakh fresh infections

The data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare suggested that the overall caseload has reached 1,62,63,695 on Friday (April 23).

India registers world&#039;s highest single-day COVID spike with 3.32 lakh fresh infections

New Delhi: India has recorded the world's largest single-day spike with 3,32,730 fresh infections of COVID-19. The data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare suggested that the overall caseload has reached 1,62,63,695 on Friday (April 23).

2,263 people succumbed to the coronavirus infection, taking the national tally to 1,86,920. Maharashtra recorded the highest number of deaths with 568, followed by Delhi with 306 daily deaths. 

With fresh COVID-19 cases, the country's active caseload stands at 24,28,616, while total recoveries have increased to 1,36,48,159, the Union health ministry said on Friday (April 23).

It is interesting to note that the COVID-19 cases in India have tripled in the past 17 days. According to a report published by Reuters, India's daily jump in cases of 3,14,835 has surpassed the previous highest one-day rise in the world of 2,97,430 cases in January in the United States of America. 

Maharashtra recorded the highest number of cases with 67,013, Uttar Pradesh observed 34,254 cases, Kerala recorded 26,995 cases, Delhi observed 26,169 cases and Karnataka recorded 25,795 cases. 54.15 per cent of the new COVID-19 cases are reported from these five states. Maharashtra alone is responsible for 20.14 per cent of the new cases. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CoronavirusCOVID-19COVID IndiaCOVID Caseload
Next
Story

Weekend lockdown in Uttar Pradesh: Here is what is exempted

Must Watch

PT12M40S

One Minute, One News: Watch top news stories of the day