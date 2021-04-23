India registers world's highest single-day COVID spike with 3.32 lakh fresh infections

New Delhi: India has recorded the world's largest single-day spike with 3,32,730 fresh infections of COVID-19. The data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare suggested that the overall caseload has reached 1,62,63,695 on Friday (April 23).

2,263 people succumbed to the coronavirus infection, taking the national tally to 1,86,920. Maharashtra recorded the highest number of deaths with 568, followed by Delhi with 306 daily deaths.

With fresh COVID-19 cases, the country's active caseload stands at 24,28,616, while total recoveries have increased to 1,36,48,159, the Union health ministry said on Friday (April 23).

It is interesting to note that the COVID-19 cases in India have tripled in the past 17 days. According to a report published by Reuters, India's daily jump in cases of 3,14,835 has surpassed the previous highest one-day rise in the world of 2,97,430 cases in January in the United States of America.

Maharashtra recorded the highest number of cases with 67,013, Uttar Pradesh observed 34,254 cases, Kerala recorded 26,995 cases, Delhi observed 26,169 cases and Karnataka recorded 25,795 cases. 54.15 per cent of the new COVID-19 cases are reported from these five states. Maharashtra alone is responsible for 20.14 per cent of the new cases.

