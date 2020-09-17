हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
india china border dispute

India reiterates call to China for complete disengagement at LAC

MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said, "Chinese side should sincerely work with the Indian side for complete disengagement..."

New Delhi: A week after Indian and Chinese foreign ministers met in Russian capital city of Moscow, India on Thursday reiterated its call to China for "complete disengagement" at the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said, "Chinese side should sincerely work with the Indian side for complete disengagement at the earliest from all friction areas including Pangong Lake as well as de-escalation in border areas in accordance with the bilateral agreements and protocols on the maintenance of peace and tranquillity in border areas."

He added, "We hope the Chinese side will strictly respect and observe the Line of Actual Control and not make further attempts to unilaterally change status quo."

Both the foreign ministers had met in Moscow on September 10 (Thursday) on the sidelines of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) foreign ministers meet for two hours. After the meet, they came out with a joint statement calling for easing of tensions by disengagement. Since then while the Chinese side hasn't indulged in any aggression at LAC, no movement has also not happened to disengage by PLA troops.

Meanwhile, statements from Beijing haven't been something that can instil confidence. Chinese foreign ministry in its daily presser on Thursday said, "It is imperative for India to immediately correct its mistakes" and "realize disengagement on the ground and take concrete action to ease up tensions in the relevant areas".

India has been focusing on diplomacy and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaking in both houses of the Parliament said New Delhi is committed to peaceful dialogue with the Chinese side including through diplomatic and military channels. 

The situation remains precarious on the ground and as winter sets in the Indian Army have started to send supplies for forces at the LAC.

india china border disputeIndia China faceoffGalwan Valley faceoffIndian ArmyChina PLA
