COVID-19

India reports 8,318 new COVID-19 cases, 465 deaths in last 24 hours

The total COVID-19 infection caseload has surpassed 3.45 crore figure (3,45,63,749). 

File Photo

New Delhi: India witnessed a decline in daily COVID-19 cases as 8,318 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data on Saturday (November 27). 

With 465 deaths, the coronavirus death toll climbed to 4,67,933. The total COVID-19 infection caseload stands at more than 3.45 crore (3,45,63,749). 

After 10,967 people recovered in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries mounted to 3,39,88,797. 

Notably, the active COVID-19 cases have declined to 1,07,019, the lowest in 541 days. 

The daily rise in new COVID-19 infections has been below 20,000 for 50 continuous days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 153 consecutive days now.

“The active cases have declined to 1,07,019 comprising 0.31 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.34 per cent, the highest since March 2020,” the health ministry said.

The daily positivity rate, which has been less than 2 per cent for the last 54 days, was recorded at 0.86 per cent. While the weekly positivity rate was logged at 0.88 per cent. It has been below 1 per cent for the last 13 days, according to the health ministry.

India had registered 10,549 new coronavirus cases and 488 deaths, as per Health ministry data on Friday.

Under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive, India has administered 121.06 crore doses so far. 

(With agency inputs)

