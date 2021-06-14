India reports lowest daily rise in new COVID-19 cases since April 1, records 3,921 deaths in 24 hours

NEW DELHI: Continuing the downward trend in the new cases of coronavirus infections, India on Monday reported 70,421 new COVID-19 cases - the lowest single-day count in the past 72 days, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data.

The new cases pushed the COVID-19 case tally in the country to 2,95,10,410. The COVID-19 death toll also climbed to 3,74,305 with 3,921 more fatalities reported in the past 24 hours.

“India reports 70,421 new COVID-19 cases (lowest in last 72 days), 1,19,501 patient discharges and 3921 deaths in last 24 hrs,” the Union Health Ministry data released this morning said.

India reports 70,421 new #COVID19 cases (lowest in last 72 days), 1,19,501 patient discharges & 3921 deaths in last 24 hrs, as per Health Ministry Total cases: 2,95,10,410

Total discharges: 2,81,62,947

Death toll: 3,74,305

Active cases: 9,73,158 Vaccination: 25,48,49,301 pic.twitter.com/e9hlLVsYPU — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2021

India has been witnessing a continuous fall in the active COVID-19 caseload and the active number of COVID cases stands at 9,73,158. As many as 1,19,501 patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries in the country to 2,81,62,947.

So far, 25,48,49,301 people have been administered the COVID-19 jab under the mass vaccination drive, the Health Ministry data showed.

Meanwhile, the overall global COVID-19 caseload has topped 175.8 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.79 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Monday morning, the University`s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 175,884,287 and 3,799,649, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world`s highest number of cases and deaths at 33,461,575 and 599,768, respectively, according to the CSSE. In terms of infections, India follows in second place with 29,439,989 cases.

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (17,412,766), France (5,802,314), Turkey (5,330,447), Russia (5,148,499), the UK (4,581,779), Italy (4,244,872), Argentina (4,124,190), Colombia (3,753,224), Spain (3,733,600), Germany (3,723,295) and Iran (3,028,717), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 487,401 fatalities. Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (370,384), Mexico (230,150), the UK (128,168), Italy (127,002), Russia (124,314) and France (110,553).

