Karnataka eases COVID-19 restrictions in 19 districts today, 11 others to wait- Check complete guidelines here

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government will begin the unlock process in the state from Monday (June 14, 2021) as COVID-19 cases declined in the state.

The BS Yediyurappa-led Karnataka government had imposed statewide stringent restrictions on April 27 to contain the spread of COVID-19 infections.

According to the order, the restrictions have been relaxed from 6 am to 2 pm in 19 districts instead of the existing 6 am to 10 am, however over 11 districts in the state will still remain under COVID-imposed restrictions due to the high number of infections.

The 11 districts which will remain under lockdown are Chikmagalur, Shivamogga, Davanagere, Mysore, Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Bengaluru rural, Mandya, Belagavi and Kodagu.

The relaxations will be in force till June 21 after which revised guidelines may be issued depending on the COVID-19 situation in these districts, the government was quoted as saying by ANI.

“The relaxations have been given based on the recommendations of the technical advisory committee. We will be able to provide more relaxation if the pandemic situation comes under more control,” CM Yediyurappa said.

The government also added that the COVID-19 curfew will be imposed from 7 pm to 5 am and the weekend curfew will be imposed from 7 pm on Friday to 5 am on Monday across the state.

Here’s complete list of relaxations:

- All industries have been permitted to operate with 50% staff strength, but garment industries can operate with 30% staff strength.

- Shops selling essential goods have been permitted to operate till 2 pm by extending their duration from 10 am earlier.

- All construction activities will be permitted, and shops needed for construction activities like cement, steel among others have also been allowed to open.

- Parks will be opened from 5-10 am for walkers.

- Street vendors can do their business from 6 am to 2 pm.

Auto and taxis are allowed to ply with maximum two passengers.

- Public transport buses are not permitted to operate yet.

- Important departments of the government can operate with 50% staff.

- Hotels and restaurants will continue to do parcel service.

- Bars will be open for takeaways till 2 pm.

Here’s complete guidelines for weekend and night curfew:

Revised guidelines to continue in districts with high positivity- Chikkamagaluru, Shivmogga, Davanagere, Mysuru, Chamarajanagara, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Bengaluru Rural, Mandya, Belgavi & Kodagu: Karnataka Govt pic.twitter.com/wwTtOU4Lbb — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2021

Meanwhile, Karnataka on Sunday reported 7,810 new COVID-19 cases, taking the cumulative total to 27,65,134, the health bulletin said. Currently, there are 1,80,835 active cases in the state. The state also reported 125 deaths, taking the death toll to 32,913.