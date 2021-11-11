India reports 13,091 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, active case load lowest in 266 days

New Delhi: On Thursday (November 11), India's COVID-19 tally saw a jump with the country reporting 13,091 cases of infection in the last 24 hours. The cumulative tally now stands at 3,44,01,670.

Yesterday, India had added 11,466 new COVID-19 cases to the tally, which means there has been an increase of 1,625 cases today. However the active caseload, standing at 1,38,556, is the lowest in 266 days, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed.

The country also recorded 340 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this, the death toll climbed to 4,62,189, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 20,000 for 34 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 137 consecutive days now. The recovery rate is currently at 98.25%, highest since March 2020. As many as 13,878 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours, increasing the total recoveries to 3,38,00,925.

A decrease of 1,127 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

