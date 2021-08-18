India reports rise in COVID-19 cases, 35,178 new infections and 440 deaths in 24 hours

NEW DELHI: A day after witnessing a record decline in new COVID-19 cases, India on Wednesday reported 35,178 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours. During this period, the country also reported 440 deaths and 37,169 recoveries, the Union Health Ministry data released today said.

According to the Health Ministry, 35,178 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the past 24 hours that shows a nearly 40 per cent increase from the 25,166 cases reported on Tuesday, which was the lowest single-day increase in numbers in 154 days.

The death toll climbed to 4,32,519 with 440 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 AM.

India reports 35,178 new #COVID19 cases, 37,169 recoveries and 440 deaths in the last 24 hrs, as per Health Ministry. Total cases: 3,22,85,857

Total recoveries: 3,14,85,923

Active cases: 3,67,415

Death toll: 4,32,519 Total vaccinated: 56,06,52,030 (55,05,075 in last 24 hrs) pic.twitter.com/NttrUIFE74 — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2021

The active cases declined to 3,67,415, the lowest in 148 days, and comprise 1.14 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, the Health Ministry said.

A reduction of 2,431 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, it added. As many as 17,97,559 tests were conducted on Tuesday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 49,84,27,083.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.96 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for the last 23 days. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.95 per cent. It has been below three per cent for the last 54 days, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,14,85,923, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, the data stated. Cumulatively, 56.06 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive so far.

In a marked improvement in the COVID-19 situation across the country, India had on Tuesday reported 25,166 new cases of coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the single-day rise of 25,166 COVID-19 cases was the lowest in 154 days. The active cases had declined to 3,69,846, the lowest in 146 days, the Health Ministry data said. With this, the recovery rate had improved to 97.51%, the Health Ministry added.

Also, 15,63,985 tests were conducted on Monday, taking the cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 49,66,29,524. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.61 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for the last 22 days.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

Live TV