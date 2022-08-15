New Delhi: Amid the ongoing war with Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday (August 15) extended greetings to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of the 76th Indian Independence Day and said India enjoys a considerable global standing, reported ANI. Highlighting India`s importance on the world stage, Putin in a letter addressed to PM Modi said, "Please, accept warmest congratulations on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence.

Heaping praises on India for the decades of developmental efforts, Putin added, “over the decades of independent development, your country has achieved universally recognized success in the economic, social, scientific, technical and other fields. India rightfully enjoys considerable prestige on the world stage and plays an important constructive role in resolving pressing issues on the international agenda.”

Putin congratulates President Droupadi Murmu

The Russian President also congratulated his Indian counterpart Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion and underscored Russian-Indian relations which are developing in the spirit of the special and privileged strategic partnership.

"Moscow and New Delhi are cooperating successfully in various areas, effectively interacting within the framework of the UN, BRICS, SCO and other multilateral structures," read Putin`s statement.

The Russian President further sincerely wished good health and success to President Murmu and PM Modi, and extended happiness and prosperity to all citizens of India.

Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had, on March 12, 2021, launched the "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence that started a 75-week countdown to the anniversary of Independence.

This Mahotsav is dedicated to the people of India who have not only been instrumental in bringing India thus far in its evolutionary journey but also hold within them the power and potential to enable Prime Minister Narendra Modi`s vision of activating India 2.0, fuelled by the spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Several events have been held over the last 75 weeks to celebrate the 75 years of India`s independence.

(With ANI inputs)