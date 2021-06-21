Doctors have used Yoga as armour to treat COVID-19 patients, says PM Narendra Modi on International Yoga Day

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (June 21) addressed the nation on the occasion of the seventh International Yoga Day, stressing that yoga helps in the healing process.

The Prime Minister said that doctors have used this ancient practice of Yoga as armour to treat patients, adding "Today, even medical science lays emphasis on the healing process, along with medical treatment. Yoga helps in the healing process."

In a televised address, PM Modi said, "Doctors have used Yoga as armour to treat patients. There are pictures of hospitals, with doctors and nurses teaching breathing exercises like Anulom Vilom Pranayama. International experts have also said that these exercises strengthen the breathing system."

This year, the theme for the event is "Yoga at Home and Yoga with Family", in the wake of global concerns around the Covid-19 pandemic. Yoga Day is being observed in about 190 countries globally.

The Prime Minister said that the 'Yoga For Wellness' theme for this International Yoga Day has encouraged people, even more, to perform yoga, adding "I pray that every country, region, and people stay healthy."

Citing Gita, he said we need to continue moving on the collective journey of yoga as yoga has a solution for everyone, adding "It is important that yoga reaches to every person while keeping intact its foundation and core. Yoga acharyas and all of us should contribute to this task of taking yoga to everyone."

On the occasion, PM Modi also announced about 'mYoga App' and said, "I am hopeful that this app will help promote one world one health. When India proposed International Day of Yoga in the United Nations, it was the spirit behind it to make this yoga science accessible to the whole world."

"In collaboration with WHO, India has taken another important step. Now there will be mYoga app, which will have yoga training videos in different languages for people across the world. This will help us in our 'One World, One Health' motto," the Prime Minister added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed the concept of International Yoga Day in 2014 during his speech at the UN General Assembly. The United Nations recognised June 21 as the International Day of Yoga in 2014. Since then, the day has evolved into a mass movement for health across the world.

Notably, the theme of the International Yoga Day event this year is ‘Yoga for wellness’. The event this year was televised in view of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic. After Prime Minister Modi's address, live demonstrations of Yoga were organised at the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga from 7 am to 7.45 am. Union minister Kiren Rijiju also participated in the programme.

