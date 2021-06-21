हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
International Yoga Day

International Yoga Day 2021: Yoga has become a ray of hope amid COVID-19, says PM Narendra Modi

The Prime Minister expressed that Yoga shows us the road from 'stress to strength' and from 'negativity to creativity'. 

PM Modi during his address

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (June 21, 2021) addressed a programme on the occasion of International Yoga Day and said that Yoga has become 'a ray of hope' amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

PM also stated that during COVID-19, several studies are going on the benefits of yoga on our body and immunity. 

"Today when the entire world is fighting against COVID-19 pandemic, Yoga has become a ray of hope. For two years now, no public event has been organised in India or the world but enthusiasm for Yoga has not gone down," PM Modi said.

He stated that yoga and breathing exercises are being done at the beginning of online classes, which are helping children in fighting coronavirus.

The Prime Minister also said that when he talks to frontline warriors and doctors, they tell him that they've made Yoga 'a shield for protection' against the virus. 

"They've used Yoga not just for safeguarding themselves, but also patients," PM said during his address.

Addressing the #YogaDay programme. https://t.co/tHrldDlX5c

PM Modi expressed that Yoga shows us the road from 'stress to strength' and from 'negativity to creativity'. 

"Yoga tells us that so many problems might be out there, but we've infinite solutions within ourselves. We're the biggest source of energy in the universe," the Prime Minister noted.
 

