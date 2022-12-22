India sees rise in new Covid-19 cases amid fourth wave scare; PM Modi to review situation today

New Delhi: Amid Covid-19 fourth wave scare, India on Thursday (December 22, 2022) saw a rise in daily coronavirus cases and recorded 185 new infections. The active Covid-19 cases now stand at 3,402, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated at 8 AM. On Wednesday, India witnessed 131 fresh infections, while on Tuesday, the country reported 112 cases. However, a decrease of six cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The total tally of Covid-19 cases in the country has now climbed to 4,46,76,515. The active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.80 per cent, according to the ministry website.

The Covid-19-related death toll stands at 5,30,681 with one fatality being reported from Delhi in the last 24 hours, the data showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,42,032, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

PM Modi to review Covid-19 situation today as cases surge in China

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will review the situation related to Covid-19 in the country at a high-level meeting on Thursday afternoon.

The meeting comes a day after Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya reviewed the pandemic situation and asked people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour, including wearing masks in crowded places and getting vaccinated.

In view of the rising cases of #Covid19 in some countries, reviewed the situation with experts and officials today.



COVID is not over yet. I have directed all concerned to be alert and strengthen surveillance.



We are prepared to manage any situation. pic.twitter.com/DNEj2PmE2W — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) December 21, 2022

The development came amid a sudden spurt in Covid-19 cases in China and some other countries.