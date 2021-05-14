हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India

India sees slight decline in new COVID cases, 4,000 deaths in past 24 hours

Indian on Friday witnessed a slight decline in new cases of coronavirus infection in the country in the last 24 hours with 3,43,144 people testing positive.

India sees slight decline in new COVID cases, 4,000 deaths in past 24 hours

NEW DELHI: Indian on Friday witnessed a slight decline in new cases of coronavirus infection in the country in the last 24 hours with 3,43,144 people testing positive.

According to the data released by the Union Health Ministry on Friday, India reported 3,43,144 new COVID-19 cases, 3,44,776 discharges and a total of 4,000 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The number of new cases stood at 3,62,727 on Thursday morning.

 

 

With the fresh infections, the cumulative Covid-19 caseload in India has reached 2,40,46,809.

India's active cases are now above 37 lakh. So far, the nation has seen over 2.40 crore infections since the beginning of the pandemic and over 2 crore people have recovered from the disease so far.

India has so far tested 31,13,24,100 samples for Covid-19 until now, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Out of these, 18,75,515 samples were tested on Thursday. The country has so far administered 17,92,98,584 anti-Covid jabs. 

Amid a shortage, several states have decided to float global tenders for the procurement of vaccines.

Chief Ministers of some states have also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi arguing for wider approval for vaccine production.

