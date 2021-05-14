हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Black fungus

Black fungus hits Uttar Pradesh, 73 cases reported so far, highest in Varanasi

Out of the 73 cases of black fungus infection, 20 have been reported in Varanasi so far, Lucknow 15, 10 in Gorakhpur, six in Prayagraj, five in Gautam Buddh Nagar, four cases in Meerut, three each in Kanpur, Mathura and Ghaziabad, and one case in Agra. 

Black fungus hits Uttar Pradesh, 73 cases reported so far, highest in Varanasi
File Photo

New Delhi: At least 73 cases of rare ‘black fungus’ infection have been detected in COVID-19 patients in Uttar Pradesh so far. 

Out of the 73 cases, maximum have been discovered in Varanasi. While 20 cases have been reported in Varanasi so far, Lucknow 15, 10 in Gorakhpur, six in Prayagraj, five in Gautam Buddh Nagar, four cases in Meerut, three each in Kanpur, Mathura and Ghaziabad, and one case in Agra, as per a Hindustan Live report. 

Two COVID-19 patients died in Kanpur while two patients in Mathura and one in Lucknow lost their eyesight due to the black fungus infection, the report added. 

Taking cognisance of the deadly fungus, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed a 14-member health expert committee to tackle the spread of the infection at its initial stage. The officers have been asked to make an assessment of the situation on a priority basis and offer necessary recommendations. The committee has also been directed to submit detailed reports regarding prevention, precautions, treatment to the Chief Minister`s Office regularly, IANS reported. 

Doctors at the King George`s Medical University in Lucknow said they have witnessed at least seven cases of black fungus infection in three months. Four patients are still recovering in the COVID ICU ward of the medical university, they added. 

“The symptoms include pain and redness around the eyes and nose, fever, headache, cough, shortness of breath, bloody vomits and altered sensorium," Dr D Himanshu, medical superintendent and in charge of infectious diseases unit, KGMU told IANS. 

"In patients who have been on steroids for long, reduction in immunity makes them prone to black fungus disease," he informed.  

On Sunday, the Centre had warned that Mucormycosis, colloquially known as 'black fungus' infection, found in COVID-19 patients with uncontrolled diabetes and prolonged intensive care unit (ICU) stay, may turn fatal if uncared for. 

(With IANS inputs)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Black fungusUttar PradeshCOVID-19CoronavirusMucormycosis
Next
Story

CBSE Board Exams 2021: Board’s Moderation Policy for Class 10 results raises concerns among teachers

Must Watch

PT11M36S

DNA: Indian channel's ground report on Israel-Palestine conflict