India successfully test fires Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile off the Odisha coast

BHUBANESWAR: India successfully test-fired two Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile (QRSAM) from a test range along the Odisha coast on Tuesday.

The missile has been developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in association with Bharat Electronics Limited and Bharat Dynamics Limited for the Indian Army.

The indigenously developed all-weather weapon system has a strike range of 25 km to 30 km and designed to be a quick reaction missile capable of tracking and firing.

The first test fire of missile took place on June 4, 2017, followed by another second successful test on July 3 same year.