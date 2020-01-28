India summons Pakistan High Commission official over Hindu girl's abduction in Sindh

New Delhi: India summoned a senior official of the Pakistan High Commission on Tuesday and issued a strong demarche over the abduction of a Hindu girl from her marriage ceremony on January 25 in Sindh province.

India also made a demarche regarding desecration of Mata Rani Bhatiyani temple in Tharparkar Sindh province on 26 January.

It asked Pakistan to take quick action in the matter and take immediate measures and seeked remand of the perpetrators. Demanding investigation in the matter India has asked the Pakistan government to ensure the safety and security of minorities in the country.