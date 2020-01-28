हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Pakistan High Commission

India summons Pakistan High Commission official over Hindu girl's abduction in Sindh

India has asked the Pakistan government to investigate the matter and ensure the safety and security of minorities in the country.   

New Delhi: India summoned a senior official of the Pakistan High Commission on Tuesday and issued a strong demarche over the abduction of a Hindu girl from her marriage ceremony on January 25 in Sindh province.

India also made a demarche regarding desecration of Mata Rani Bhatiyani temple in Tharparkar Sindh province on 26 January.

An official source said, ''India summoned a senior official from the Pakistan High Commission & issues a strong demarche against abduction of a girl from Hindu minority from her marriage ceremony on 25th January; India also made a demarche regarding desecration of Mata Rani Bhatiyani temple in Tharparkar Sindh province on 26 January.''

It asked Pakistan to take quick action in the matter and take immediate measures and seeked remand of the perpetrators. Demanding investigation in the matter India has asked the Pakistan government to ensure the safety and security of minorities in the country. 

 

Pakistan High CommissionHindu girl's abductionPakistani minoritySindh
As coronavirus scare spreads, Centre starts process to evacuate Indians from China

