India to achieve historic milestone of 150 crore COVID vaccinations today, says PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (January 7) said, "Out of the entire eligible population, over 90% of India's population has at least got first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine."

Virtually inaugurating the second campus of Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute (CNCI) in West Bengal`s Kolkata on Friday (January 7), PM said, in just 5 days, over 1.5 crore children aged between 15-17 have been given a dose.

"The country had started the new year with the beginning of vaccination of the youth from 15 to 18 years age group. Today, in the first week of the first month of the year, the country is achieving the historical feat of administering 1.5 billion COVID vaccine doses in less than a year`s time." The Prime Minister further said that the feat is a symbol of the self-reliance of India.

Underlining his government's commitment to reaching the benefits of healthcare to the poor and the middle class, PM Modi asserted, "The govt has also reduced the cost of knee implants, and that has especially benefited our senior citizens. This has helped in annual reduction of Rs 1,500 crore, helping the citizens."

The PM National Dialysis Programme has helped 12 lakh poor with free dialysis, added PM Modi. "Over 2.60 crore people, including 17 lakh cancer patients, have benefited from Ayushman Bharat scheme so far," he said.

"West Bengal has received 11 crore free doses by the Central Govt. Over 1,500 ventilators and 9,000 oxygen cylinders have also been provided. 49 PSA Oxygen Plants are also functional. All of these would help the people of WB in the fight against COVID," added Prime Minister Modi.

