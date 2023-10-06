trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2671940
NewsIndia
ISRO

India To Have Its Own Space Station, S Somnath Reveals ISRO's Mega Plan

After the successful moon mission Chandrayaan-3, ISRO is now exploring all the possibilities for the space agency including the country's own space station.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 06, 2023, 10:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

India To Have Its Own Space Station, S Somnath Reveals ISRO's Mega Plan Image credit: ANI

New Delhi: After leaving a mark on the moon with its Chandrayaan-3 mission, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is now getting ready to establish its first-ever space station. The Indian space agency is already working on its Mars and Venus missions and chief S Somnath has revealed the ISRO's big plan for the space station.

In an interview with CGTN, the ISRO Chairman said that the Indian space agency is exploring various possibilities for future missions including the launching of a space station and long-duration human spaceflight. "We are looking at all the possibilities after the success of the Moon mission," Somanath said. "We are looking at what kind of science you can do. We are looking at how the space station can become beneficial for the Indian space economy," he added.

After Chandrayaan-3's successful landing on the south pole of the moon on August 23, 2023, ISRO also launched its maiden solar mission Aditya L-1 to place it into a halo orbit around Lagrangian Point 1 (or L1), which is 1.5 million km away from the Earth in the direction of the sun. 

The Indian space agency is also working on its Gaganyaan mission which aims at developing a human-habitable space capsule that will carry a three-member crew into an orbit of 400 km (250 miles) for three days, before returning to safety in a planned splashdown in the Indian Ocean. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train