India to launch communication satellite GSAT-24 for Tata Sky

Chennai: Public sector NewSpace India Ltd (NSIL) has decided to launch the communication satellite four-tonne GSAT-24 through Ariane-5 rocket belonging to European aerospace agency Arianespace.

According to NSIL, GSAT-24, a four-tonne class communication Ku-band satellite built by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will be put into orbit using an Ariane-5 rocket operated by Arianespace.

The GSAT-24 satellite fully funded by the NSIL is expected to be launched during the first quarter of 2022.

The entire satellite capacity on-board GSAT-24 will be leased to its committed customer Tata Sky for meeting their DTH application needs.

The GSAT-24 satellite will be owned and operated by NSIL on a commercial basis.

Speaking to IANS earlier, K. Sivan, Secretary, Department of Space and Chairman, ISRO said NSIL will acquire three communication satellites -- GSAT 20, GSAT 22 and GSAT 24 -- made by the ISRO.

NewSpace India Ltd, apart from buying satellites made by ISRO can also lease assets from the latter.

Queried about transferring ISRO`s other satellites to NSIL, Sivan had said: "We are thinking about asset transfer on lease basis. Plans are there."

ALSO READ: What is Geomagnetic storm that is set to hit Earth and may affect satellites, electricity grids?

Live TV