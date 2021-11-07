India to raise killing of Indian fisherman with Pakistan

New Delhi: India will be strongly raising up with Islamabad the killing of Indian fisherman off the coast of Gujarat, said sources. Pakistani Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) on Saturday (November 6) opened fire on an Indian boat, killing one fisherman and injuring another.

The injured fisherman is being treated at hospital in Okha, Gujarat. The deceased fisherman was reportedly from Maharashtra’s Thane.

Sources told Zee Media that India has taken "serious note of the incident" and will be raising the matter with Islamabad diplomatically. Sources pointed that the firing by Pakistan was "unprovoked" and investigation is underway on the development.

The current incident comes even as India, Pakistan relations remain tensed. New Delhi has reached out to Pakistan for an Afghanistan conference at National security advisor which will take place later this week but the invite was rejected by Islamabad.

Recently Pakistan also withdrew overflight clearance for Srinagar-Sharjah flight. While Pakistani authorities had granted overflight clearance to Go First flights to operate the Srinagar - Sharjah sector on 23rd, 24th, 26th and 28th of October 2021, the country had put clearance for the same flight on hold for the period from 31 October to 30 November 2021.

In the past as well, PMSA has been involved in attacking Indian fishing boats. April 2020 saw the agency attacking Indian fishing boats. Back then, the Ministry of External Affairs termed the incident a "deplorable and unprofessional act".

