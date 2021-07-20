India registers over 30,000 new COVID-19 cases, lowest in 125 days

New Delhi: India registered over 30,000 new COVID-19 infections, its lowest in 125 days, the Union Health Ministry informed on Tuesday (July 20, 2021) morning. As per the official figures, there were 30,093 new cases in the last 24 hours. The country's active caseload has now come down to 4,06,130, which, the Health Ministry said is the lowest in 117 days.

The national weekly positivity rate currently stands at 2.06 % and the daily positivity rate is at 1.68 %.

There were also 374 coronavirus-related deaths and 45,254 recoveries between Monday and Tuesday morning. So far, the country has witnessed 3,11,74,322 cases, of which, 3,03,53,710 have recovered while 4,14,482 have succumbed to the virus.

Recently, the Co-Chair of the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG), Dr NK Arora has said that the COVID-19 Delta variant accounts for over 80 per cent of the new cases. Arora, the head of the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration also stated that the Delta variant is around 40-60 per cent more transmissible than the Alpha variant.

B.1.617.2, a variant of COVID-19, is known as the Delta variant and was first identified in October 2020 in India. It was also responsible for the second wave in the country.

Meanwhile, more than 41 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far across the country. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday had said that those who take the vaccine jab become 'Baahubali' and urged everyone to get vaccinated.

"Vaccine is given in 'baahu' (arms and those who take it become 'Baahubali'," PM Modi had said.

Speaking at the start of the Monsoon Session of Parliament. https://t.co/QENuZOzQRh — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 19, 2021

Live TV