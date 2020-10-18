Indian Air Force congratulates Akanksha Singh for securing AIR 2 in NEET exam

NEET Result 2020: Indian Air Force congratulated Akanksha Singh who secured AIR 2 in the NEET exam 2020 on Sunday. She is the daughter of veteran sergeant Rajendra Kumar Rao (Retd). Akanksha's mother Ruchi Singh is a primary school teacher in a village.

Akanksha Singh is from Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh and she scored 100 per cent marks in the NEET (National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test) examination. Speaking to IANS, Akansha said that the lockdown period gave her extra time to prepare for the medical entrance exam unlike other students who demanded that the exam be postponed.

She has credited her success to her parents and God. Akanksha passed her 11th and 12th class from Delhi`s Pragati Public School. Apart from studies, she likes listening to songs.

Akanksha at first wanted to write the civil services exam. She said, "I used to think of becoming an IAS officer till the eighth standard. Then AIIMS hospital at Delhi became an inspiration for me after which I started preparing for NEET."

After taking the NEET exam, 17-year-old Akanksha expected to score 700 of 720 marks. However, she got better results than expected and scored 720 of 720.

Expressing satisfaction over her exam result, Akanksha said, "I studied for 10 to 12 hours daily and followed the study material provided to me by my coaching institute. I also took online classes and watched public motivational videos."

Notably, in NEET exam 2020, two candidates attained full marks according to National Testing Agency (NTA) officials. Along with Akanksha Singh, Odisha's Soyeb Aftab and have scored 720 out of 720 marks but Aftab has been ranked first and Singh second as per the NTA's tie-breaking policy, the officials said.