Indian Air Force MiG-21 fighter aircraft crashes in Punjab, no casualties reported

New Delhi: An Indian Air Force MiG-21 fighter aircraft crashed on Friday (May 21) near Moga in Punjab late last night.
The aircraft was on a routine training sortie when the accident happened, according to IAF officials, news agency ANI reported.
There have been no casualties reported thus far.
(This is a developing story, further details awaited)
