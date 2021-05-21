हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IAF aircraft crash

Indian Air Force MiG-21 fighter aircraft crashes in Punjab, no casualties reported

An Indian Air Force MiG-21 fighter aircraft crashed on Friday (May 21) near Moga in Punjab late last night.

Representational image
Representational image

New Delhi: An Indian Air Force MiG-21 fighter aircraft crashed on Friday (May 21) near Moga in Punjab late last night.

The aircraft was on a routine training sortie when the accident happened, according to IAF officials, news agency ANI reported.

There have been no casualties reported thus far.

(This is a developing story, further details awaited)

