Indian Air Force Recruitment 2021: 255 vacancies announced for Group C posts

New Delhi: Indian Air Force has invited applications for recruitment on various Group C posts in the South Western Air Command. Interested candidates will be required to submit a duly filled application offline to the designated address to participate in the recruitment process.

The various positions include Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), House Keeping Staff (HKS), Mess Staff, LDC, Clerk Hindi Typist, Stenographer Grade-II, Store (Superintendent), Store Keeper, Laundryman, Ayah/Ward Sahayika (only for female candidates), Carpenter, Painter, Vulcaniser, Civilian Mechanical Transport Driver (Ordinary Grade), Cook (Ordinary Grade), and Fireman.

The application submission window opened on February 11. The last date of submitting applications is March 13, 2021.

How to apply for Indian Air Force Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can submit applications to any of the Air Force Station for the post they are applying for. The format of the application is available on the official website at indianairforce.nic.in. The application can be filled in English or Hindi. Candidates will be required to paste recent passport size photograph on the form.

Pattern of exam for Indian Air Force Recruitment 2021:

Those candidates who fill the minimum eligibility criteria would be required to take the written test. The question paper will consist of four sections - (i) General Intelligence & Reasoning, (ii) Numerical Aptitude, (iii) General English (iv) General Awareness. The question paper will be in English and Hindi languages.

Important Dates:

Start Date: February 11, 2021

End Date: March 13, 2021

